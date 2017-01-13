Police charge Kinston felon after gun fired in Carver Court

WNCT Staff Published:
Tyshion Turnage

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Police arrested a Kinston felon after they heard gunshots in the Carver Court area.

It happened Thursday just before midnight.

Officers quickly responded to the sound of gunshots and surrounded the area. That’s when they spotted the suspect, 20-year-old Tyshion Turnage, running from the scene. They gave chase, capturing Turnage a short time later. After securing him, they checked the area and recovered a 22 cal. handgun. 

Turnage was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits, Trespassing, and Resist, Obstruct and Delay.

He was placed under a $251,000 Secured Bond.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s