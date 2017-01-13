Police charge Kinston felon after gun fired in Carver Court

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Police arrested a Kinston felon after they heard gunshots in the Carver Court area.

It happened Thursday just before midnight.

Officers quickly responded to the sound of gunshots and surrounded the area. That’s when they spotted the suspect, 20-year-old Tyshion Turnage, running from the scene. They gave chase, capturing Turnage a short time later. After securing him, they checked the area and recovered a 22 cal. handgun.

Turnage was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits, Trespassing, and Resist, Obstruct and Delay.

He was placed under a $251,000 Secured Bond.