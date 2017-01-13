Man charged in pedestrian’s death in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Police in Winston-Salem have arrested a man in the death of a pedestrian earlier this week.

Local media outlets reported that 18-year-old Christian Paul Burke of Durham is charged with felony hit-and-run.

Forty-three-year-old Katricia Smith of Winston-Salem was killed when she was crossing a street around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said Burke was driving a car that hit Smith and left the scene without offering help.

Burke is being held in the Forsyth County jail. It was not known if he has an attorney.

