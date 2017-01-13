Hundreds show up for fish stew fundraiser for Matthew victims

ken-watling By Published:
fish-stew-fundraiser

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More than 300 bowls of hot fish stew were served Friday night, all in an effort to help Hurricane Matthew victims.

Greenville’s Jarvis United Methodist Church hosted the fundraiser with an eastern North Carolina staple on the menu. The reason behind the fundraiser was to raise money and remind people that the recovery after the storm will continue for years.

“So we wanted to kind of have an opportunity to get people together, not only to raise money but to say, don’t get tired,” said volunteer Bob Garner. “We’ve got to stick with this for a long period of time because it’s going to take that long to get back to normal. And, of course, we wanted to raise money.”

Those who tried the stew for the first time say it was delicious. Organizers aren’t sure how much they collected in donations just yet but know it will help a lot of victims of Hurricane Matthew.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s