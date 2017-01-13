Hundreds show up for fish stew fundraiser for Matthew victims

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More than 300 bowls of hot fish stew were served Friday night, all in an effort to help Hurricane Matthew victims.

Greenville’s Jarvis United Methodist Church hosted the fundraiser with an eastern North Carolina staple on the menu. The reason behind the fundraiser was to raise money and remind people that the recovery after the storm will continue for years.

“So we wanted to kind of have an opportunity to get people together, not only to raise money but to say, don’t get tired,” said volunteer Bob Garner. “We’ve got to stick with this for a long period of time because it’s going to take that long to get back to normal. And, of course, we wanted to raise money.”

Those who tried the stew for the first time say it was delicious. Organizers aren’t sure how much they collected in donations just yet but know it will help a lot of victims of Hurricane Matthew.