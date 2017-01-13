Hate crimes targeted in local, statewide initiatives based in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new resolution passed in Greenville which works to protect citizens against hate crimes. The ordinance separate from a state-wide initiative focused on hate crimes. Both starting here in the East and on their way to making impactful changes across the state.

“It follows exactly the definition of hate crime for the purpose of collecting statistics which the FBI instructs police departments to use in its reporting,” Greenville City Attorney David Holec says.

The resolution passed Thursday by Greenville City Council works to protect citizens locally while broader legislation is discussed at the state level. Greenville Mayor Pro Tem Kandie Smith proposed the resolution after violent hate crimes took center state nationwide.

“After noticing the recent spike in hate crimes all over the country, and the most recent one that happened here in Greenville, I felt it was necessary to find ways to protect our citizens as much as possible,” says Smith.

She says the resolution is necessary for Greenville.

“My resolution speaks here, at the local level not just with reporting but with training on hate crimes to our police department,” says Smith.

Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman also got the okay to move forward with legislation he drafted to take on hate crimes across the Tar Heel State.

“This is not just a local Greenville bill,” says Holtzman. “The residents in Greenville would be proud of their community and proud of their department to know that this would actually effect all of North Carolina.”

Local state representatives will take the bill to Raleigh to see if proposed changes can be passed.

“This will start is off with it being called what it is, have a strong component with it with it being a felony and then have a broad coverage list of race, ethnicity, things like that,” says Holtzman.

Smith’s local resolution will focus on police reporting and training in relation to hate crimes.