Greenville to move forward with new park off Stantonsburg Road

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville’s Recreation and Parks Department can now move forward on plans to build a new park off of Stantonsburg Road.

During Thursday’s City Council meeting, the department received approval of purchasing 6 acres in the West Pointe Village neighborhood.

The land was bought for $225,000.

Parks planner Lamarco Morrison said they plan to have at least a basketball court and walking trail, and said he hopes it will motivate people of all ages.

“I like to see children out doing things outside,” Morrison said. “Even playing basketball in the street, because they are not in the house on video games…I really want to encourage people to step outside the house and get outside and do something.”

There will be upcoming public input meetings to help understand what the public hopes to see in their new park.

