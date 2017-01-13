Greenville Fire-Rescue cadets take on ropes course to build teamwork

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It was a busy day for 13 new cadets with Greenville Fire-Rescue.

The new hires went through a ropes course together off of Charles Boulevard Friday morning.

It marked the end of the first week on the job for the cadets, as they go through a six-month academy to earn fire and EMS certifications.

“It’s a very difficult start,” said Chief Calvin Horn. “What this does is give us a foundation to work on. We check their strengths and their weaknesses. We work on their weaknesses and build on their strengths.”

Horn said it builds teamwork the cadets will use throughout the training.

It is also the most diverse academy the fire department has ever held.

Five of the 13 cadets are women and more than 50 percent are minorities.