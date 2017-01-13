Greenville Fire-Rescue cadets take on ropes course to build teamwork

Kenneth Roundtree Published: Updated:
ropes-course

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It was a busy day for 13 new cadets with Greenville Fire-Rescue.

The new hires went through a ropes course together off of Charles Boulevard Friday morning.

It marked the end of the first week on the job for the cadets, as they go through a six-month academy to earn fire and EMS certifications.

“It’s a very difficult start,” said Chief Calvin Horn. “What this does is give us a foundation to work on. We check their strengths and their weaknesses. We work on their weaknesses and build on their strengths.”

Horn said it builds teamwork the cadets will use throughout the training.

It is also the most diverse academy the fire department has ever held.

Five of the 13 cadets are women and more than 50 percent are minorities.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s