Greene Central tops rival Kinston to stay unbeaten; Friday night’s scores

SNOW HILL (WNCT) – Greene Central pulled away late and stayed undefeated on the year, beating Kinston 52-47 in Snow Hill Friday night.

A sellout crowd was on hand to see the game, which was close the entire way. With the victory the Rams improve to 14-0 on the season.

Scores for Friday, January 13, 2017

BOYS

Greene Central 52, Kinston 47

South Central 46, DH Conley 36

JH Rose 50, New Bern 31

South Lenoir 88, Goldsboro 44

Northside 54, Edenton 53

White Oak 70, Swansboro 55

Eastern Wayne 78, Aycock 61

Jones 73, Lejeune 28

GIRLS

Kinston 49, Greene Central 20

SW Edgecombe 50, Farmville Central 48

Havelock 66, Jacksonville 56

Swansboro 66, White Oak 43

Pasquotank 41, Northeastern 35

Edenton 48, Northside 34

North Johnston 47, North Pitt 46 F/OT

Northside-Jax 51, East Duplin 49

Croatan 35, SW Onslow 20

Washington 48, Beddingfield 42