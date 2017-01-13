Greene Central tops rival Kinston to stay unbeaten; Friday night’s scores

SNOW HILL (WNCT) – Greene Central pulled away late and stayed undefeated on the year, beating Kinston 52-47 in Snow Hill Friday night.
A sellout crowd was on hand to see the game, which was close the entire way. With the victory the Rams improve to 14-0 on the season.
Scores for Friday, January 13, 2017
BOYS
Greene Central 52, Kinston 47
South Central 46, DH Conley 36
JH Rose 50, New Bern 31
South Lenoir 88, Goldsboro 44
Northside 54, Edenton 53
White Oak 70, Swansboro 55
Eastern Wayne 78, Aycock 61
Jones 73, Lejeune 28
GIRLS
Kinston 49, Greene Central 20
SW Edgecombe 50, Farmville Central 48
Havelock 66, Jacksonville 56
Swansboro 66, White Oak 43
Pasquotank 41, Northeastern 35
Edenton 48, Northside 34
North Johnston 47, North Pitt 46 F/OT
Northside-Jax 51, East Duplin 49
Croatan 35, SW Onslow 20
Washington 48, Beddingfield 42