First Alert Forecast: Another Spring-Like Day for Friday with a Cooler Weekend Ahead

SUMMARY: Much warmer than average temperatures will stick around for Friday. Colder air moves in for the weekend Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies will be partly cloudy with a few areas patchy fog with temps in the 50s and 60s.

THIS AFTERNOON:  Another spring-like day today with plenty of sunshine. We will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s with a few places reaching 70.

TONIGHT: Skies will be mostly cloudy with lows falling into the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

A LOOK AHEAD:  A cold front will push through the area bringing with it cooler air for the weekend and the chance of a few showers.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Fri
55° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
55° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
58° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
60° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
64° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
66° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
67° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
67° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
67° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
65° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
61° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
56° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
53° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
50° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
47° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
46° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
45° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sat
44° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sat
43° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sat
43° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sat
42° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sat
42° F
precip:
0%
5am
Sat
41° F
precip:
0%
6am
Sat
41° F
precip:
0%
7am
Sat
42° F
precip:
20%
8am
Sat
41° F
precip:
20%
9am
Sat
41° F
precip:
20%
10am
Sat
41° F
precip:
20%
11am
Sat
42° F
precip:
40%
12pm
Sat
42° F
precip:
30%
1pm
Sat
43° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sat
43° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sat
44° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sat
44° F
precip:
10%
5pm
Sat
43° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Sat
42° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Sat
43° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sat
43° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sat
43° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sat
43° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sat
43° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sun
44° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
44° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
45° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
44° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
44° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sun
44° F
precip:
10%
