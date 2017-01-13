First Alert Forecast: Another Spring-Like Day for Friday with a Cooler Weekend Ahead

SUMMARY: Much warmer than average temperatures will stick around for Friday. Colder air moves in for the weekend Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies will be partly cloudy with a few areas patchy fog with temps in the 50s and 60s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Another spring-like day today with plenty of sunshine. We will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s with a few places reaching 70.



TONIGHT: Skies will be mostly cloudy with lows falling into the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front will push through the area bringing with it cooler air for the weekend and the chance of a few showers.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Candice Boling, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 55 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 20% 41 ° F precip: 20% 41 ° F precip: 20% 41 ° F precip: 20% 42 ° F precip: 40% 42 ° F precip: 30% 43 ° F precip: 20% 43 ° F precip: 20% 44 ° F precip: 20% 44 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast