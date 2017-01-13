Fire dept. orders hearing-impaired smoke alarms for Winterville school

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hearing-impaired kids at Creekside Elementary have a new device on the way.

After a visit to the school, Winterville’s fire department saw a need for hearing-impaired smoke alarms.

The department ordered twelve devices and will deliver them later in the month.

Firefighters hope it will decrease the amount of time it takes to clear a house in an emergency.

The device is paramount when a hearing-impaired person is sleeping.

The alarm “will physically react as far as vibrating gently the bed mattress and so forth to wake a child if, in fact, they’re not able to hear the smoke alarm activate,” said Tony Smart with Winterville Fire-Rescue-EMS.

There is also a light that flashes in case the person is not asleep when the fire alarm goes off.

The devices are free thanks to a grant.

All you have to do is contact your local fire department.