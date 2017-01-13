Down East Wood Ducks to hold open house Saturday

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Baseball fans will have a chance to learn more about the Down East Wood Ducks Saturday.

The team is holding an open house from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Kinston’s Historic Grainger Stadium.

Originally, officials only planned to meet with those looking for jobs with the team but then decided to open it up to the entire community.

“Since they’re going to come here, and we’re going to be here anyway, we just decided we’d do an open house,” said Wade Howell, the team’s general manager. “So if people want to come, … we’ll do a pick-your-seat for season tickets. So if people want to come out and look at locations and kind of test drive tickets, then they can purchase season tickets that day. And we’ll also have merchandise.”

The Wood Ducks unveiled their official logo and wordmark on Wednesday.

The team’s first home game is scheduled for April 10.