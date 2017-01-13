Cooper, St. Augustine’s president are MLK service speakers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state employees are gathering again for their annual observance of the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

The service midday Friday at a downtown Raleigh church to remember the slain civil rights leader features new Gov. Roy Cooper and St. Augustine’s University President Everett Ward as speakers. A state employee choir will perform and an annual award will be handed out to a state worker who exemplifies a commitment to equality and improving race and ethnic relations.

King was born 88 years ago Sunday. The state and federal holiday is Monday.