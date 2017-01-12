Trump reporter shutdown reflects unique communication strategy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – At a news conference Wednesday, Donald Trump refused to answer questions from CNN’s Jim Acosta and called the cable news outlet fake news.

For East Carolina University professor Carmine Scavo, it is not a shock to hear Trump criticizing the news outlets.

“It’s not whether something is true or not, it’s whether I think it’s true, whether I feel it’s true,” said Scavo.

Scavo said Trump made it clear in the past he does not fare well with the media.

“He is not conforming to our expectations of what a president should be, but he is remaking what our expectations of what a president should be,” Scavo said.

Scavo said it may be Trump’s plan to change not only the country, but how he communicates with the public as well.

“He is the only person who understands how different it is now, and now he can directly communicate with the American people without having to go through the media,” said Scavo.

That is seen clearly through his personal social media accounts, where he frequently voices his opinion.

Scavo said the responses to his actions are all too familiar with another president.

“We saw what happened with Richard Nixon,” said Scavo. “He was impeached. Part of the reason he resigned was because he realized how negative the American public because of the American media had become towards him.”

However, Scavo said Trump’s response to his actions do differ from Nixon.