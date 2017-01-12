Swansboro Fire Department needs volunteers to keep insurance rating

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Swansboro Fire Department in Onslow County needs volunteers, or it will lose its insurance rating.

The fire department’s chief, Mark Tessing, said the department only has four regular volunteers.

He is looking for anyone, and even those who don’t want to fight fires can still help out.

“It comes down to dollars and cents,” said Tessing. “If we do not have the volunteers, insurance rates go up. Right now, I’m fulfilling my requirements but just barely.”

The chief said the biggest problem is turnover.

At least four firefighters are required to respond to every structure fire.

If you’d like to apply you can do so on the town’s webpage.