Swansboro Fire Department needs volunteers to keep insurance rating

elizabeth-tew By Published:
capture

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Swansboro Fire Department in Onslow County needs volunteers, or it will lose its insurance rating.

The fire department’s chief, Mark Tessing, said the department only has four regular volunteers.

He is looking for anyone, and even those who don’t want to fight fires can still help out.

“It comes down to dollars and cents,” said Tessing. “If we do not have the volunteers, insurance rates go up. Right now, I’m fulfilling my requirements but just barely.”

The chief said the biggest problem is turnover.

At least four firefighters are required to respond to every structure fire.

If you’d like to apply you can do so on the town’s webpage.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s