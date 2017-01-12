Onslow County retiree wins $200,000 on scratch-off ticket

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) – An Onslow County retiree won a $200,000 prize on a scratch-off ticket he bought for $5 at a Friendly Mart located on Richlands Highway in Jacksonville.

Richlands resident Harry Graham, a regular lottery player for 20 years, said this time the zeroes just kept coming.

“When I saw the first zero, I didn’t think much of it,” said Graham. “But I kept scratching and got some zeros. I scratched again and got some more zeros. I didn’t think I could see straight!”

Graham, a retired carpenter, said he plans on taking a few trips and saving the rest of his prize money.

“I’m already 76,” said Graham. “But at least I get to live comfortably for the rest of my life.”

After required state and federal holdings, Graham took home $139,003.

The game launched in January with four top prizes of $200,000. Three top prizes remain.

 

