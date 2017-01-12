New breakthrough in way doctors treat Type 2 diabetes

diabetes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There is a new breakthrough in the way doctors treat Type 2 diabetes.

Researchers at East Carolina University said there is now a cure for the disease.

After years of research, doctors are confident weight-loss surgery can help get rid of Type 2 diabetes.

Dr.. Walter Pories at Brody School of Medicine has tested the idea for decades, and he said the results are incredible.

“The first three, there was no diabetes after we finished,” Pories said.

“I have not been on insulin from the day after I took the surgery, which has been four years,” said Canaan Fleming a patient.

Pories said he recommends diet and weight loss before considering surgery.

He says even people who are not considered overweight but have Type 2 diabetes can qualify for the surgery.

