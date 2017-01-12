Man charged in Winterville pawn shop break-in arrested in Massachusetts

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A man charged with breaking into Colt’s Gun and Pawn in Winterville has been arrested in Massachusetts.

The pawn shop was broken into about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Winterville Police Department said.

Officers said security footage of a van used in the robbery matched a photo of the van taken by a concerned citizen the day before, which included the vehicle’s license plate number.

The plate number led to a rental establishment in Massachusetts.

Officers in Massachusetts arrested James Michael Bishop, 55, of Massachusetts, in connection to the break-in, and Winterville police said Bishop was in possession of some of the stolen property.

Bishop’s is pending extradition back to North Carolina for four felony-level violations.

Officers said charges are pending from other jurisdictions for similar offenses.