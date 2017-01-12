Man charged in Winterville pawn shop break-in arrested in Massachusetts

~WNCT-Logo-Reference By Published:
9OYS - Crime - Arrest

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A man charged with breaking into Colt’s Gun and Pawn in Winterville has been arrested in Massachusetts.

The pawn shop was broken into about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Winterville Police Department said.

Officers said security footage of a van used in the robbery matched a photo of the van taken by a concerned citizen the day before, which included the vehicle’s license plate number.

The plate number led to a rental establishment in Massachusetts.

Officers in Massachusetts arrested James Michael Bishop, 55, of Massachusetts, in connection to the break-in, and Winterville police said Bishop was in possession of some of the stolen property.

Bishop’s is pending extradition back to North Carolina for four felony-level violations.

Officers said charges are pending from other jurisdictions for similar offenses.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s