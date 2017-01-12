Kinston residents refuse to let crime rate define city

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Homicides have declined in Kinston, from seven homicides in 2015, to only two in 2016. However, there have been five shootings in the past month, all on the east side of Kinston.

While the Lenoir County city has one of the nation’s highest crime rates, that’s not what defines the people who know and love their hometown.

“This is home, said Tim Brinson, a barber.

Kinston natives said crime is an issue, but it is not the only one, and it is certainly not the issue that defines them.

“It’s just some bad people, you know, but there’s bad people everywhere,” Brinson said.

For Kinston native William Dixon, “it’s home.”

Craven Hathaway, a barber, said he thinks of baseball when he thinks about the town.

That doesn’t mean residents don’t think crime needs to be addressed.

“It’s been a problem, but that’s the youth for you,” said Brinson.

Some said the crime rate stems from a bad economy, though Kinston native Mary Price said it’s not unrealistic to get a job in Kinston.

Brinson said he thought the government should share some blame.

“The problem is the government’s taking care of people so long that they’re better off not to work,” said Brinson.

Some said there is not enough in the city for people to do.

“It’s not enough,” said Price. “It could be better.”

But as far as a catch-all fix to the city’s crime problem, residents are left looking for answers.

“I don’t know what the solution is,” Brinson said. “Maybe our new police chief can figure that out.”

Despite that, Kinston residents have hope things will improve.

“I think the new police chief’s doing a fine job,” Brinson said. “I think he’s going to, you know, try to clean up the streets.”

Plus, baseball is returning.

“We’re getting our ball team back,” said Brinson. “That’s a good sign.”