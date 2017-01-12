“HOJO” looks forward to managing in Kinston with Wood Ducks

KINSTON (WNCT) – Former major league switch-hitting slugger Howard Johnson looks forward to managing the new Down East Wood Ducks baseball team this spring.

Johnson, nicknamed “HOJO” early in his baseball career, was introduced at Wednesday night’s Hot Stove Banquet in Kinston. Last year, Johnson led the High Desert Mavericks to the California League championship.

“We’ll have some new players, guys that I don’t know yet,” Johnson told 9 on your side Sports Director Brian Bailey. ” I know the level below us, last year, those guys did a nice job in Hickory so the majority of those guys will join me. I don’t know who they are yet but we’ll have a good group. The Rangers organization does a good job in developing their players and last year we just reaped the benefits of that. We hoping to that again next year.”

Texas manager Jeff Banister was also in Kinston for the festivities. Banister and the Rangers have won back-to-back American League West titles. He knows Johnson will be a great fit with the Wood Ducks.

“You have a great man in charge with Howard Johnson,” said Banister. “If you’re a Mets fan at any point in time, he’s a household name, he could really hit and play third base. We like him and he’s coming off a championship season last year in California. We like what he can do with our young players. He’s a wealth of development and a tremendous manager.”

The Wood Ducks open their first season on the road at Salem on April 6th. The Ducks will host Mount Olive in an exhibition game on April 3rd at Historic Grainger Stadium.