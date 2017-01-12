Greenville residents weigh in on city’s plan for the future

Related Coverage Greenville leaders ask for public input to shape city’s future

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville leaders are getting ready to lay out the roadmap for the city’s future with help from residents.

The Citizens Survey opened in November, giving people the chance to voice their opinions about where the city is headed. 871 people responded and city leaders say it’s an accurate representation of Greenville both geographically and demographically.

More people said they’re satisfied with how their tax dollars are being spent compared to the last survey done in 2013. In general, fire, ems, rec and parks, and police got high marks. People also said they feel safer now than 3 years ago.

The biggest concerns were economic development, traffic, and infrastructure. City leaders say these issues go hand in hand.

“You’ve got to have the infrastructure in place in order to get the investment in the community. So that’s one thing we’re doing is trying to prime the pump. We’ve already seen a lot of private investment in the uptown area and throughout the city and we’re going to continue to see more over the next couple years. But I think as we get our infrastructure in place, that will certainly help with economic development,” said Greenville Public Information Officer Brock Letchworth.

Letchworth says there are several projects in the works to help alleviate those issues. That includes the 10th Street Connector, the Southwest Bypass, and other street improvements.

“If you look around, we’ve got detours throughout the city right now. That does not help with traffic. I think there’s some projects that are ongoing that once they’re completed, you’re going to see a big difference in the congestion that’s currently in the city of Greenville,” Letchworth said.

City Council will get an in-depth look at the survey at its meeting Thursday night. It starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall. They’ll then use this information in its planning session at the end of the month.

After Thursday night’s meeting, the full results will be posted to the city’s website.