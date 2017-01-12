Greenville considers developing sports complex, honors first responders at meeting

Related Coverage Greenville police chief advocates for hate crime law

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville City Council covering an array of topics after their rescheduled meeting on Monday including hate crime legislation, bring baseball to the area, and reviewing a citizen’s survey on the current state of affairs.

But first, Greenville first responders were honored for their time and efforts to protect and serve during Hurricane Matthew. The city deemed January “First Responders Month” and honored the Greenville Police Department, Greenville Fire Rescue, Greenville Utilities Commission, and other first responders that worked non-stop before, during, and after the storm.

“I’m real thankful for them pulling those all-night shifts,” says Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman. “I think we had thirteen days, twelve, thirteen days with 24-hour coverage out there. It was a long time. So, thanks to all their efforts.”

One item at the top of the list tonight; bringing a sports complex to Eastern North Carolina. A study had some interesting findings that may mean it’s time to dive into a new facility in Greenville.

“We did have several tournaments that we could not accommodate,” says Greenville Pitt County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Andrew Schmidt.

The Convention and Visitors Bureau conducted a study in response to see what type of facility would best fit in the area.

“We always want to make sure that we find enough demand recommending a certain type of project,” says Bill Krueger with Convention Sports and Leisure, whom conducted the study.

A rectangular field facility, triangular field complex, and aquatics center were just some of the options floated.

“The aquatics facility had the highest interest level measured and then we see triangle fields, rectangle fields a little lower, gymnasiums lower, however this is still a very positive response,” says Krueger.

The study found both locals and outside organizations are looking for a complex in Greenville. There may be some key players interested in joining the project.

“Based on our conversations with ECU and others within the local community, I think it would certainly merit investigating that a little bit further,” says Krueger. “That could make this project have some very interesting possibilities.”

For now, they’re considering all options with one ultimate goal in mind.

“We’re not advocating one over the other,” says Schmidt. “The data does strongly suggest that there is a good reason to look at swimming and maybe a new aquatics center for the area as there is less competition than other sports but we’re really open to anything that’s going to generate that sports tourism dollar. It does make a difference when you bring those people in from the outside. When they spend money, it contributes to our economy and lowers your taxes.”

The study estimates a new aquatics center could create more than 150 full and part-time jobs. The full study will be released in the coming weeks for further review.

The council also passed the proposed local hate crime ordinance. This is separate from legislation proposed by Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman.