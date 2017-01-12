First Alert Forecast: Spring-Like Temps for Today and Friday

SUMMARY: Temperatures upwards of 70 will be in store for today and Friday. Details:

THIS MORNING: Temps very warm, in the 50s and 60s, this morning as you step outside. Areas of patchy fog are possible.

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy skies with highs reaching near 70 degrees.

TONIGHT: Another night of mild overnight temps are expected. Partly cloudy skies with temps in the 50s.



A LOOK AHEAD: Warm air will continue to stick around for Friday before a cold front passes through Saturday bringing the chance of a few rain showers and dropping temperatures into the 40s.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 56 ° F precip: 20% 56 ° F precip: 20% 56 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast