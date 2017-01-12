First Alert Forecast: Spring-Like Temps for Today and Friday

dontae-jones By Published: Updated:
karen-wilson-grimesland1

SUMMARY: Temperatures upwards of 70 will be in store for today and Friday. Details:

4

THIS MORNING: Temps very warm, in the 50s and 60s, this morning as you step outside. Areas of patchy fog are possible.

twitter1

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy skies with highs reaching near 70 degrees.

23

TONIGHT:  Another night of mild overnight temps are expected.  Partly cloudy skies with temps in the 50s.

56

A LOOK AHEAD: Warm air will continue to stick around for Friday before a cold front passes through Saturday bringing the chance of a few rain showers and dropping temperatures into the 40s.

heat-is-on-look-ahead

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Candice Boling, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Thu
56° F
precip:
20%
7am
Thu
56° F
precip:
20%
8am
Thu
56° F
precip:
10%
9am
Thu
57° F
precip:
10%
10am
Thu
60° F
precip:
10%
11am
Thu
64° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Thu
66° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
68° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
68° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
69° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
68° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
66° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Thu
63° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Thu
61° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Thu
60° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Thu
59° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Thu
58° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Thu
57° F
precip:
10%
12am
Fri
57° F
precip:
10%
1am
Fri
56° F
precip:
10%
2am
Fri
55° F
precip:
10%
3am
Fri
55° F
precip:
10%
4am
Fri
55° F
precip:
10%
5am
Fri
54° F
precip:
10%
6am
Fri
54° F
precip:
10%
7am
Fri
54° F
precip:
10%
8am
Fri
55° F
precip:
10%
9am
Fri
57° F
precip:
10%
10am
Fri
60° F
precip:
10%
11am
Fri
63° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Fri
65° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
66° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
65° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
65° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
64° F
precip:
10%
5pm
Fri
60° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
56° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
54° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
51° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
48° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
47° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
46° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sat
45° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sat
44° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sat
43° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sat
43° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sat
42° F
precip:
0%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.