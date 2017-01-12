Fire destroys Deep Run home; woman gets out safely

DEEP RUN, N.C. (WNCT) – A woman escaped a fire that destroyed a home in Deep Run Thursday, an official with Lenoir County Emergency Services said.

Fire crews responded around 9:30 a.m. to the fire, and they said the woman inside made it out without any injuries.

Three crews from Lenoir County and two crews from Duplin County responded to the fire. It took them 15 minutes to put out the blaze, and the home is a total loss.

An official with Lenoir County Emergency Servies said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.