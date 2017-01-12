ECU looks to rezone historic Greenville home as office space

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University officials are hoping to rezone a historic house in Greenville to use as residential office space.

The house, along with four others on Summit Street, is currently listed in the College View historic district.

ECU vice chancellor Scott Buck said the buildings are important to the university’s history.

He said adding office space will help the growing ECU community, and officials are going to make every effort to avoid demolition.

“The university is offering relocation assistance for anyone who would like to acquire one of those houses and have it moved to another location, so that’s $5,000 per house,” said Buck.

The other four houses in the College View historic district are not up for a renovation process and will be demolished if not relocated.

