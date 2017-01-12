Currituck County imposes 2-month moratorium on solar farms

CURRITUCK, N.C. (AP) — Currituck County officials are putting the brakes on solar farms after residents complained about 2,000-acre site being constructed in Moyock.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reports (http://bit.ly/2jnfwF8) that Currituck County commissioners voted last week to impose a two-month moratorium on solar farms.

Currituck has approved two solar farms, the one in Moyock and another in Shawboro. Commissioners last year denied a permit for a third in Grandy. A court hearing was held last month on the company’s appeal.

Solar farm opponents cite concerns about property values, drainage and a loss of farmland.

The Solar Energy Industries Association says the $250 million project in Moyock, called Wildwood Solar, could generate enough power for more than 10,000 homes and will be the largest east of the Mississippi.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com