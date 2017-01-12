80-year-old man found dead in home; investigation underway

STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of an 80-year-old man found in a home near Statesville.

Local media outlets report that the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responding to a 911 hang-up call discovered the body of Hugh Lee Moose on Tuesday night.

Sheriff Darren Campbell says Moose had “obvious injuries” when deputies peered through a window. They entered the home to help, but found Moose dead.

Authorities haven’t said how Moose died. His death is being investigating as a homicide.

Detectives are working to identify a man seen in the area that night. The man is between 25 and 35 years old and about 5-feet 10-inches tall. He wore light-brown Carhartt-type overalls and had a dark backpack.