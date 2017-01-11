Temple blasts ECU Women, 78-47

PHILADELPHIA – East Carolina’s freshman Dominique Claytor and Raven Johnson combined for 19 points as the Pirates fell to Temple, 78-47, on the road Wednesday night in American Athletic Conference action. Johnson had a team-best 10 points and six rebounds, both career-highs, while Claytor added a career-high nine points of her own.

East Carolina shot 32.7 percent from the field in the loss. Kristen Gaffney added six points and three rebounds for ECU while Bre McDonald and Khadidja Toure each had six. The Pirates bench scored 23 points, including all 17 in the final quarter.

Temple was led by Feyonda Fitzgerald who had a game-high 22 points. Three other Owls scored in double figures with Tanaya Atkinson leading the game with nine rebounds. She had 13 points and nine rebounds, one board shy of a double-double. Temple’s win extends the Owls streak to eight straight games.

Head Coach Heather Macy

Opening statement:

“Temple is a very good basketball team, I give them a lot of credit for that. We have got some things we need to work on. I was thrilled with some play from an execution standpoint. We have got to finish plays and tonight we weren’t always doing that.”

On the freshman stepping up tonight:

“They are very talented players and I think they have matured quickly as freshman. I thought that Dominique did a nice job responding when I challenged her in the first half, she really competed there at the end of the first half and overall throughout the game.”

On the takeaway from tonight’s game:

“We executed well tonight, we got some good looks. We need to get better as a basketball team, and we can get better. I think that over the next couple of weeks you will see a better team start to develop. My expectation is that we compete harder each game and that we are going to defend and rebound. =

First Quarter

East Carolina and Temple exchanged baskets in the opening minutes of play but an 11-0 Owls run gave Temple a 15-4 lead. Gabrielle Holston it a jumper to break up TU’s run. Kristen Gaffney led the Pirates with four points in the opening quarter as Temple held on to lead 19-8 after 10 minutes of play. Each team shot 33.3 percent from the field in the quarter while just one three-point shot was made on either end of the court. Temple’s Donnaizha Fountain led all scorers with seven points.

Second Quarter

Temple outscored ECU 20-9 in the second quarter. The Owls opened on a 6-1 run and took their first 20-point lead of the game after a Feyonda Fitzgerald layup at the 4:48 mark. Dominique Claytor scored four points for the Pirates while Gaffney, Bre McDonald and Holston all contributed points to ECU’s tally. Fitzgerald tallied 11 points for TU and shot 5-for-6 from the field.

Third Quarter

ECU had its biggest offensive period thus far in the third quarter scoring 13 points, but so did Temple. The Owls outscored East Carolina by 15 scoring 28 points. Khadidja Toure led the Pirates in scoring with six points and two rebound shooting 50 percent from the field in the third. Temple’s Alliya Butts paced the Owls with 13 points, 12 of which were from behind the arc.

Fourth Quarter

The Pirates momentum carried over into the fourth which proved to be East Carolina’s best quarter with 17 points and a .500 field goal percentage. The Purple & Gold’s bench scored all 17 points while ECU held Temple to 11 points in the final 10 minutes of action. Raven Johnson scored 10 points in the period, marking a new career-high for the freshman. She finished the game with 10 points and a team-high six rebounds.

Up Next

ECU remains on the road this week. The Pirates head south to Tampa Saturday night to face the Bulls of USF. The game will be streamed live on the American Digital Network with Ted Sarandis and Brittany Davis on the call.