Snow days, Matthew forces teachers to play catch-up as exams loom

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Between snow days and the days schools were closed during Hurricane Matthew, teachers are now being forced to play catch-up as test dates approach.

“This is kind of a life skill, you know, things aren’t always going to go as planned, but you have to adapt to the situation and make the best of it,” said Ashlee Thomas, a fourth grade teacher.

Elementary school students have a little more time to get back in the groove, but for high school students, test dates are fast approaching.

“At the elementary level, they take all their state testing at the end of the school year, whereas we take ours at the end of the semester, and our semester actually ends in two weeks,” said Audrey Nealy, high school counselor.

That means less time for students to learn the materials, and it also means teachers are forced to make some adjustments.

“For most of our teachers, that means taking away some of the fun parts of learning, you know, some of those group projects and those things,” said Nealy. “They don’t have time to do those fun things because they still have to get (the) lecture component.”

While kids are in school to learn, they are also there to become a better person, which is why some educators said the biggest challenge associated with an unexpected break has nothing to do with math, science or any other subject.

“It has nothing to do with academics,” said Thomas. “It is making sure that when they’re not here with us that they’re safe, and they’re warm and, you know, they’re still getting their meals.”

For a lot of students, the school provides two meals a day — breakfast and lunch.

While snow days set students back academically, teachers said it can also put a stress on their emotions and well-being.