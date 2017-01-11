Pitt Community College hosts annual MLK Jr. breakfast

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Dozens of people are celebrating the accomplishments of Martin Luther King Jr. days before the national holiday.

Pitt Community College hosted the annual MLK Tribute Breakfast Wednesday.

Judge James Wynn Jr. was the keynote speaker, and he discussed the importance of coming together as a society.

Attendees said, now more than ever, we need to live by the words of MLK.

“We are more alike than we are different,” said Regina Garcia, chair of the Multicultural Activities Committee at PCC. “And we all basically want the same things — to love and be loved, to live comfortably and to live in relative safety.”

The PCC Multicultural Activities Committee handed out three scholarships.

Proceeds from the event will fund future MAC scholarships at Pitt Community College.