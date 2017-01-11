Pitt Co. Schools announce snow day make-up plan

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After missing school days on January 9 and 10, Pitt County Schools has announced changes to the school calendar to make up for them.

One day will be made up on January 24, and the other will be made up by holding full school days on March 14 and April 4, which were originally supposed to be early release days.

Pitt County Schools already missed six school days due to Hurricane Matthew.

However, those days were made up on November 23 and December 21, because the General Assembly decided school districts would only have to make up two days of missed time from Hurricane Matthew.

The make-up schedule is as follows:

Date Previous Schedule Revised Schedule October 10, 2016 Regular School Day Annual Leave Day November 23, 2016 Annual Leave Day Early Release Day December 20, 2016 Early Release Day Regular School Day December 21, 2016 Teacher Workday Early Release Day January 23, 2017 Teacher Workday Regular School Day January 24, 2017 System Designated Workday Regular School Day January 25, 2017 Regular School Day Teacher Workday March 14, 2017 Early Release Day Regular School Day April 4, 2017 Early Release Day Regular School Day

For information, you can see the revised 2016-2017 calendar here.