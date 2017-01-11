Pitt Co. Schools announce snow day make-up plan

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After missing school days on January 9 and 10, Pitt County Schools has announced changes to the school calendar to make up for them.
One day will be made up on January 24, and the other will be made up by holding full school days on March 14 and April 4, which were originally supposed to be early release days.
Pitt County Schools already missed six school days due to Hurricane Matthew.
However, those days were made up on November 23 and December 21, because the General Assembly decided school districts would only have to make up two days of missed time from Hurricane Matthew.
The make-up schedule is as follows:
|Date
|Previous Schedule
|Revised Schedule
|October 10, 2016
|Regular School Day
|Annual Leave Day
|November 23, 2016
|Annual Leave Day
|Early Release Day
|December 20, 2016
|Early Release Day
|Regular School Day
|December 21, 2016
|Teacher Workday
|Early Release Day
|January 23, 2017
|Teacher Workday
|Regular School Day
|January 24, 2017
|System Designated Workday
|Regular School Day
|January 25, 2017
|Regular School Day
|Teacher Workday
|March 14, 2017
|Early Release Day
|Regular School Day
|April 4, 2017
|Early Release Day
|Regular School Day
For information, you can see the revised 2016-2017 calendar here.