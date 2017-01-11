Pitt Co. Schools announce snow day make-up plan

~WNCT-Logo-Reference By Published:
pitt schools

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After missing school days on January 9 and 10, Pitt County Schools has announced changes to the school calendar to make up for them.

One day will be made up on January 24, and the other will be made up by holding full school days on March 14 and April 4, which were originally supposed to be early release days.

Pitt County Schools already missed six school days due to Hurricane Matthew.

However, those days were made up on November 23 and December 21, because the General Assembly decided school districts would only have to make up two days of missed time from Hurricane Matthew.

The make-up schedule is as follows:

 Date  Previous Schedule      Revised Schedule
October 10, 2016 Regular School Day Annual Leave Day
 November 23, 2016 Annual Leave Day Early Release Day
 December 20, 2016 Early Release Day Regular School Day
 December 21, 2016 Teacher Workday Early Release Day
 January 23, 2017 Teacher Workday Regular School Day
 January 24, 2017 System Designated Workday  Regular School Day
 January 25, 2017 Regular School Day  Teacher Workday
 March 14, 2017 Early Release Day Regular School Day
 April 4, 2017 Early Release Day  Regular School Day

 

For information, you can see the revised 2016-2017 calendar here.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s