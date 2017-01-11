Man pleads no contest to voluntary manslaughter in stabbing

BEAUFORT, N.C. (AP) — Prosecutors in Carteret County say a man accused in a fatal stabbing in 2013 has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter.

Local media outlets report Assistant District Attorney David Spence said a Superior Court judge sentenced 31-year-old Curtis Liddell Pate on Monday to between 58 and 82 months in prison.

Pate was initially charged with murder in connection with the December 2013 death of 33-year-old Gary Nathan Harris. The stabbing occurred at Harris’ apartment in Cedar Point.

Investigators with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said the two men got into a fight over a woman, but no other details were released at the time.