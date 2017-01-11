Lenoir Co. schools adapt county-wide policy for out-of-district ridership

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Leigh Harris knows the struggle of getting her children to school. She teaches at South Lenoir High School, but her child goes to a different Lenoir County middle school that causes her to drive in opposite directions to get from one school to the next.

“I live 30 minutes from here, just on the edge of Craven County,” said Harris. “I’m probably about 8 to 10 minutes from the Lenoir County line, which would fall into South Lenoir District.”

But thanks to an amendment to the school system’s transportation policy, she can now rely on Lenoir County Public School’s student transfer busing.

“It makes it easier on me to make it work on time and to know that they’re safely at school on time,” Harris said.

The Lenoir County School Board approved the amendment last week. Instead of allowing individual schools to make the decisions on bus movement, the school board will now control them.

“It allows for out-of-district ridership for students under certain circumstances,” said Nick Harvey, assistant superintendent for Lenoir County Public Schools.

Nearly 200 students will be affected by this policy change. Students will meet the buses on their normal routes and be picked up to go to their chosen schools.

“Now we have prioritized our out-of-district riderships to include academic programs, employees’ children and then the first come, first served basis for the transfer requests,” Harvey said.

That will allow students to actually step onto the buses that will take them to their schools outside of their districts.

It will also save nearly $200,000 per year because of the increased efficiency.

Through the ridership, the system will not have to create new routes.

Officials say they hope this will cut down on busing misconceptions and make life easier for parents.

“It’s been a challenge, but it’s workable,” said Harris. “It’s short-lived, so we’ll get through it.”

Officials said the process for transferring a student to a different school will not change and schools will still have the final say so about accepting a student.