Jacksonville ranks #3 in study of where unfaithful husbands live

(AP/WTNH/WNCT) — Welcome to Jacksonville, North Carolina, home of the cheating husbands.

That’s the conclusion of two University of Toledo graduate students. Michael Chohaney and Kimberly Panozzo analyzed data leaked by the hackers of the Ashley Madison hookup website.

The Toledo Blade reports the grad students found Jacksonville had the third highest percent of married men looking for some side action. The rate was 5.00 per thousand.

Fairfield County, Connecticut, and Boulder, Colorado were ahead of Jacksonville on the list.

Top-10 areas of the United States with the most unfaithful husbands

(Source: The Toledo Blade)

Fairfield County, Connecticut Boulder, Colorado Jacksonville, North Carolina Manchester / Nashua, New Hampshire Washington DC / Alexandria, Virginia Denver, Colorado Boston, Massachusetts Austin, Texas Salt Lake City, Utah Colorado Springs, Colorado