Jacksonville man accused of trying to hire man to kill woman’s unborn child

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Deputies arrested a Jacksonville man accused of attempting to hire a man to kick a woman in the stomach to end her pregnancy.

20-year-old Logan Michael Hughes was arrested Tuesday by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. He’s charged with solicitation to assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

It’s believed that Hughes allegedly attempted to hire a man to kick the 30-year-old pregnant woman in the stomach so as to kill her baby. That’s according to Maj. Chris Thomas with the sheriff’s office.

Fortunately, the woman was never hurt or injured. The man never went through with the attack.

Hughe’s bond was set at $10,000.

