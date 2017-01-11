Home insurance rates in some areas of Pitt Co. could decline with new fire ratings

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Home insurance rates in some areas of Pitt County could be on the decline after three fire departments received improved ratings from the state.

Eastern Pines, Farmville and Pactolus all saw improved ratings from the Department of Insurance Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Six years ago, Eastern Pines and Pactolus both received ratings of a 7 out of 10, with 1 being the best. Now, both departments sit at a 5.

Farmville had been a 5, but now are at a 4 rating.

Local fire chiefs said they put in a lot of work to get the improved ratings.

“We did about 7 or 8 trainings, back here behind the station, preparing for that inspection,” said Pactolus Chief Bill Branch. “We do it regular anyway, but we did more preparing for the inspection. They watch you haul water, dump it in, haul it out, and they time everything.”

Chief Branch encouraged people living in the three districts to ensure their home insurance rates reflect the fire improvements.

These new ratings have brought congratulations from the North Carolina Department of Insurance Office of State Fire Marshal.

“These new ratings have shown a strong commitment and dedication on behalf of the department’s to help lower the insurance rates for homeowners within their communities,” said Pitt County Emergency Management Director Allen Everette.