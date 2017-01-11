Greenville Utilities: Check pipes for leaks due to freezing

zora-stephenson By Published: Updated:
pipe-leak

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Utilities wants all its customers to check their pipes.

Many pipes may have frozen after days of cold weather and now that they are thawing out, you may have a leak.

Low temperatures can cause the pipes to expand and break.

You can check the pipes on their own before calling a plumber.

“If nothing is running in the house…but you do hear water running, there may be water running underneath the house or underneath the foundation, which could cause serious problems to the interior or the foundation,” said Anthony Whitehead, GUC’s water quality manager. “So those issues need to be addressed. The water needs to be shut off as soon as possible.”

To prevent future leaks, residents should keep their faucets on the next time temperatures take a dip.

That lets water flow through pipes despite the low temperatures.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s