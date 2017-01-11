Greenville Utilities: Check pipes for leaks due to freezing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Utilities wants all its customers to check their pipes.

Many pipes may have frozen after days of cold weather and now that they are thawing out, you may have a leak.

Low temperatures can cause the pipes to expand and break.

You can check the pipes on their own before calling a plumber.

“If nothing is running in the house…but you do hear water running, there may be water running underneath the house or underneath the foundation, which could cause serious problems to the interior or the foundation,” said Anthony Whitehead, GUC’s water quality manager. “So those issues need to be addressed. The water needs to be shut off as soon as possible.”

To prevent future leaks, residents should keep their faucets on the next time temperatures take a dip.

That lets water flow through pipes despite the low temperatures.