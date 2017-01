CHESTNUT HILL (WNCT) – Former Havelock star Ky Bowman scored 19 points and Jerome Robinson poured in 24, as Boston College beat North Carolina State, 74-66 Wednesday night.

Bowman sparked an early run for the Eagles with a couple of three point baskets.

Dennis Smith Jr. led N.C. State with 15 points. Terry Henderson had 14 points for the Wolfpack.

The Wolfpack falls to 12-5 overall and 1-3 in the ACC with the loss.