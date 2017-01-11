First Alert Forecast: Damp Start to the Day, Drying Out Later This Afternoon

SUMMARY: Rain likely this morning, tapering off throughout the afternoon hours. Details:

THIS MORNING: Mild start to the morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the east.  Patchy fog possible with the chance of rain throughout the morning.

THIS AFTERNOON: Rain chances taper off with highs in the mid to upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

TONIGHT: Skies will be mostly cloudy with temps in the mid 40s and 50s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Warmer temperatures stick around for the rest of the week.  Seasonable conditions return for the weekend. 

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

