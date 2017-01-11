First Alert Forecast: Damp Start to the Day, Drying Out Later This Afternoon

SUMMARY: Rain likely this morning, tapering off throughout the afternoon hours. Details:

THIS MORNING: Mild start to the morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the east. Patchy fog possible with the chance of rain throughout the morning.

THIS AFTERNOON: Rain chances taper off with highs in the mid to upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

TONIGHT: Skies will be mostly cloudy with temps in the mid 40s and 50s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Warmer temperatures stick around for the rest of the week. Seasonable conditions return for the weekend.



Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 47 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 50 ° F precip: 10% 52 ° F precip: 10% 51 ° F precip: 10% 50 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 10% 50 ° F precip: 10% 50 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 20% 50 ° F precip: 10% 50 ° F precip: 20% 51 ° F precip: 10% 52 ° F precip: 10% 52 ° F precip: 20% 52 ° F precip: 10% 52 ° F precip: 20% 52 ° F precip: 20% 53 ° F precip: 20% 57 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast