Down East Wood Ducks reveal new logo in ‘hatching’ ceremony

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Down East Wood Ducks “hatched” their new logo in a ceremony live streamed on Facebook Wednesday.

In a release, Wood Ducks general manager Wade Howell said the logo marks a step forwards in the ongoing development of the franchise.

“It goes hand in hand — when you’re evaluating the name, you’re trying to visualize what the logo will look like,” said Howell. “It’s been a long process. We’re excited people are finally going to see it.”

The primary logo features the head of a male wood duck with green, orange, gold, tan and black all factoring into the color scheme.

“We had to stay true to the name. When you announce that you’re the Wood Ducks, it’s got to be a colorful logo,” said Howell. “We didn’t hold back. We wanted it to be as true of a representation as possible…. And when it comes to [the yet to be unveiled] uniforms, that means we have a lot of options. Orange, camo, red, green — a lot of different colors.”

The Wood Ducks will now focus on developing uniforms and a mascot. The team will play its first home game in Grainger Stadium April 10.