Crews prepare for potholes left behind by icy roads

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The ice is finally clearing out of the East, yet it’s leaving behind damage on some roads.

People have been on the lookout for slick spots on the roads for several days, but now they’re watching out for potholes created by all the ice. Not only does it make new ones, but it also makes existing potholes worse.

The moisture gets into the asphalt and pops it loose, creating a pothole. One problem area can lead to deterioration all throughout the road.

That’s why Greenville Public Works is getting ready to make repairs as soon as the roads dry. That’s only a temporary fix though. It could easily open back up with more winter weather possible over the next few months. Permanent seals come later in the spring.

“Certainly up north, you would fill a pothole, next week it would open up again and same thing, just a cyclical process. Here we’re going to get probably a little more extended period of warm weather, so that pothole should be good for a while,” said Greenville Public Works Director Kevin Mulligan.

Mulligan says they have a good idea of where to start.

“Some of the older roads and again some hairline cracking. That’s why you’ll see roads with this patchwork of these squiggly lines of tar. That’s where we’re doing what’s called crack sealing and this is the time of year we usually do that. But we try and stay on top of that, that will extend the life of a road, could be as much as 5 years,” Mulligan said.

To report problem areas in the city, call Public Works or use the Greenville City Compass app.

A law which took effect last year makes it mandatory for crews to fix reported potholes on state roads within two business days, but people have to let them know. To report potholes, head to the Department of Transportation’s website.