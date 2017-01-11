Craven Co. deputies searching for missing/runaway juvenile girl

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Deputies in Craven County need the public’s help to locate a missing/runaway juvenile.

They’re looking for 15-year-old Anai Lopez Gomez. She’s a Hispanic female, approximately 5’ tall, approximately 125 pounds, long brown hair with yellow tips, and brown eyes.

Gomez was last seen wearing a black Marilyn Monroe Jacket, blue jeans, black converse sneakers, and possibly 2 thick gold chains with Virgin Mary and heart lockets on January 7 at her home.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Gomez please contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven Communications at 252-633-2357.