U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocks N.C. legislative redistricting

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocked a lower court ruling ordering North Carolina legislators to redraw state legislative districts and hold special elections within the altered districts this fall.

Tuesday’s court order granted the request of North Carolina Republican legislative leaders to delay the ruling by a three-judge panel. The lower court last summer threw out 28 state House and Senate districts as racial gerrymanders.

The Supreme Court says its order will stay in place at least until the court decides whether to hear the appeal. If the justices take up the case, the stay will remain in effect pending a decision.

