Police continue search for armed robbery suspect after partial evacuation of New Bern motel

Kishon Jerrel Toms

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Police continue their search for an armed robbery suspect.

Tuesday morning, New Bern Police partially evacuated the Palace Motel on MLK Jr. Boulevard after information suggested the man was staying there. He’s identified as 32-year-old Kishon Jerrel Toms.

Toms is wanted on active warrants charging him with Robbery w/a Dangerous Weapon and for Obtaining Property by False Pretenses.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the New Bern Police Department at (252) 633-2020. DO NOT try to apprehend him on your own.

