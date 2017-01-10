Pirates set to host Houston Wednesday Night

Brian Bailey By Published:
ecu basketball

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – East Carolina will be going for its 2nd conference win of the year on Wednesday night, as the Pirates play host to Houston.

East Carolina has struggled of late, and come into the game after falling at Temple on Saturday.The Pirates have especially struggled shooting the basketball.

The Pirate players hope a home game will help get them back on track.

“I think it will be good from a confidence standpoint,” said Caleb White when asked about returning home to play a game. “I think you always play a little bit better on your home court. We’re looking for a big turnaround game.”

Wednesday night’s tip-off is set for 6pm at Williams Arena, Minges Coliseum.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s