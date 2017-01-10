Pirates set to host Houston Wednesday Night

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – East Carolina will be going for its 2nd conference win of the year on Wednesday night, as the Pirates play host to Houston.

East Carolina has struggled of late, and come into the game after falling at Temple on Saturday.The Pirates have especially struggled shooting the basketball.

The Pirate players hope a home game will help get them back on track.

“I think it will be good from a confidence standpoint,” said Caleb White when asked about returning home to play a game. “I think you always play a little bit better on your home court. We’re looking for a big turnaround game.”

Wednesday night’s tip-off is set for 6pm at Williams Arena, Minges Coliseum.