Onslow Co. United Way seeks help feeding hungry kids

elizabeth-tew By Published:
empty-shelves

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County’s United Way needs your help feeding hungry kids.

Their “Chew” storeroom has been depleted.

It is part of the “Children Healthy Eating on Weekends” program, and its food supply is dangerously low —about 30 percent of what it usually is.

“It’s so important that the kids have the food that they need because when they don’t have the food that they need and they’re in school they can’t focus on their lessons,” said April Priester, who works with the United Way. “They suffer from frequent headaches, stomach aches — we want those students to have the best opportunity to be prepared to learn.”

Items needed include canned meat, fruit cups and breakfast foods.

To find out how you can help out, head to their website. 

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s