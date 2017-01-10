Onslow Co. United Way seeks help feeding hungry kids

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County’s United Way needs your help feeding hungry kids.

Their “Chew” storeroom has been depleted.

It is part of the “Children Healthy Eating on Weekends” program, and its food supply is dangerously low —about 30 percent of what it usually is.

“It’s so important that the kids have the food that they need because when they don’t have the food that they need and they’re in school they can’t focus on their lessons,” said April Priester, who works with the United Way. “They suffer from frequent headaches, stomach aches — we want those students to have the best opportunity to be prepared to learn.”

Items needed include canned meat, fruit cups and breakfast foods.

To find out how you can help out, head to their website.