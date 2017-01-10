Not all NC teachers in favor of performance bonuses

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The State Board of Education approved performance bonuses for teachers in North Carolina.

The bonuses only apply to high school AP teachers and third grade teachers.

In order to get a bonus, their students had to achieve high scores on last year’s standardized tests.

AP teachers will receive $50 per exam for students obtaining a score of three or above on AP tests.

Third grade teachers in the top 25 percentile for student growth will receive over $3,500. They are also eligible for an additional $3,500, if their scores are in the top 25 percent in their district.

Some teachers said the bonuses shouldn’t just go to a select few.

“Teachers that exceed growth should be rewarded, should be compensated for going above and beyond,” said Pitt County Association of Educators President Lauren Piner.

She said a student gets help from several teachers over the years, not just the one they have at the time a standardized test is given. “Kindergarten they lay the foundation, first grade they’re really starting to get a handle on reading longer books, second grade they’re solidifying it, and third grade they should definitely be where they’re supposed to be.”

Many teachers receiving the bonuses agree.

“It takes a village to raise a child, it takes a village to get growth out of them,” said AP Psychology teacher Elyse McRae. “My kids wouldn’t be as successful in AP if they didn’t have good honors teachers or standard teachers.”