New solar farm coming to Pitt County

FARMVILLE, NC (WNCT) – A new solar farm is coming to Pitt County.

County commissioners approved a conditional use permit, allowing Harvest Greenville to build the 66 acre farm.

It will be located on the western side of Nash Joyner Road in Farmville.

The permit was originally approved last year, but it expired. This approval allows the company to start the process of building the solar farm.

“We have to find new strategies for renewable energy,” said Pitt County Commissioner Glen Webb. “I think that is one good way to do it. It’s a good use of the land, it wasn’t being used for anything else at the time. So it’s a good way to show our commitment to renewable energy and at the same time doing that in a responsible manner.”

All power generated from the solar farm will be sold to the NC Eastern Municipal Power Agency.