New preliminary flood maps list all of downtown Jacksonville as flood area

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – FEMA is conducting its first study since 1980 of the North Carolina coast’s flooding risk, and the results produced new flood maps for much of the 9OYS viewing area.

Jacksonville saw a significant change, with all of downtown now considered a flood area.

After nearly five months, Onslow County residents can now view the preliminary flood maps for the first time.

The county will hold public information sessions in about two weeks for homeowners to determine their new risk of flooding.

“It’s something everyone should at least look at and see if it affects them or not,” said Ryan King, planning and permitting administrator.

King said Onslow County, specifically Jacksonville, is affected the most by the changing maps.

New flood maps created by FEMA using aerial data add 866 structures in the downtown area, many of them along Court Street, to a flood zone.

Jacksonville city officials claimed in august the data was not completely accurate and began contesting the maps.

“We are still working on what appeals we will submit to the state based on the preliminary flood maps,” said King.

For the preexisting 566 structures in the old flood zone, these new changes in their elevation will increase homeowners’ flood insurance premiums.

The first public information meeting will be held on January 25 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Onslow County Government Complex located at 234 NW Corridor Blvd. in Jacksonville.

The second meeting will be held the same day from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Snead’s Ferry Community Center located at 126 Park Lane.

As soon as FEMA sets a deadline, the county will have 90 days to appeal parts of the new maps, which official said they are likely to do.

You can view the preliminary flood maps and flood hazard data here.