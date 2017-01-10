NC high court delays hearing appeals until next month

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The winter weather that left icy roads is leading North Carolina’s Supreme Court to scrap hearing new cases until next month.

The state’s highest court decided hearings scheduled Tuesday are postponed until mid-February. The justices had planned a longer work day after postponing oral arguments Monday.

The delay includes the death penalty case of Mario McNeill. He was convicted of killing 5-year-old Shaniya Davis in Cumberland County in 2009. McNeill wants justices to overturn his convictions because his attorneys should not have told police where to find his victim’s body.

The Supreme Court next month also plans to hear an appeal from tea-party congressional candidate Greg Brannon. The Cary obstetrician was found to have made false or misleading statements while asking people to invest in a now-closed technology company.