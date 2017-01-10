Man arrested after Highway Patrol chase on Neuse River Bridge

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A man is arrested in Craven County after a Friday night police chase ends in a crash on the Neuse River Bridge.

Highway Patrol arrested 27-year-old Cory Hicks, who troopers say was high on heroin at the time.

Trooper Joe Midgette was involved in the chase. He says it started on Trent Road in New Bern on Friday at 5:15pm. Trooper Midgette says an ALE Agent started the pursuit and he took over on Highway 17.

Trooper Midgette says he used a PIT maneuver to stop Hicks.

Hicks is facing many charges including DWI, Felony to Elude Arrest and Driving with Revoked License.

Hicks was transported to CarolinaEast Medical Center.

He has since been treated and released to the Craven County Detention Center.

Trooper Midgette says no one else was injured and no property was damaged.