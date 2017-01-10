Local experts warn cold temperatures are especially dangerous for kids

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s still bitterly cold when stepping outside Tuesday morning, which can be very dangerous for kids in particular.

School is closed yet another day for some districts in the East for many reasons. That includes slick roads and bus routes, icy parking lots and sidewalks at schools, and the danger cold temperatures can pose to kids. Yet some schools are back in session.

So whether the kids are heading back to the bus stop or spending the day playing outside, 9 On Your Side has some advice from local health experts.

The biggest concerns are frostbite and hypothermia. Kids are at a higher risk for these and they actually can occur at temperatures above freezing.

Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Morrow says the best strategy is dressing kids in layers. That should include gear that helps keep moisture away.

“One piece of heavy clothing isn’t as good as multiple thinner layers. You actually stay warmer with the insulation of the air in between those layers, it’s what keeps you warm,” Dr. Morrow said.

Cover areas like ears, cheeks, fingers and toes, which are most susceptible to frostbite. Most body heat escapes through the head, so have them wear a hat.

“Multiple layers is a great idea. You know you can always take clothes off; you can’t put more on to get warmer if you don’t have them so you may want to overdress your children just to protect them. They can take those clothes off if they get hot,” Dr. Morrow said.

Make sure their clothes stay dry. Give kids something to eat right before going outside to give them energy and body heat.

The best thing to do is drive to the bus stop and keep kids in the car until the bus arrives. Remember, it could be a little behind schedule as everyone is taking it slow to avoid slick roads.